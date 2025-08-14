Heavy overnight rain triggers mudslide in Shimla, throws traffic out of gear

Heavy rain in Shimla since Wednesday night led to a nullah near Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) overflowing and bringing debris on the road, throwing traffic out of gear in the heart of the city on Thursday, officials said. Two vehicles buried in debris after a mudslide near the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital on the Lakkar Bazaar road in Shimla on Thursday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Two vehicles were buried in the debris on the road near IGMC, while a mudslide was reported at Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialty (AIMSS) Hospital, Chamiyana, in Shimla.

There was no loss of life but the two vehicles were damaged in the incident, the officials said.

School and office-goers headed for Sanjauli faced inconvenience due to the blockade near the IGMC Hospital. The authorities have pressed JCB machines into service to clear the road.

Vehicles were buried in debris after a flash flood at Khaltunala on the Gumma-Baghi road at Kotkhai in Shimla district on Thursday.

A tree had fallen on the road in Theog, disrupting traffic.

Vehicles buried in debris after a flash flood at Khaltunala on the Gumma-Baghi road at Kotkhai in Shimla district on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Bridge on Sutlej swept away in Kinnaur

Meanwhile, a sudden flash flood hit Hojis Lungpa Nala in Kinnaur on Wednesday evening. The site was an active road construction zone under the CPWD towards Gangthang Bralam.

The flood was triggered by a cloudburst in the higher reaches of the Rishi Dogri Valley. The strong flow of water swept away a bridge across the Sutlej River and left one person injured, the Indian Army said.

The army deployed its new generation equipment, the logistics drone high altitude (LDHA) system, to ferry essential items, including eatables, coconut water across the floodwaters to help sustain the stranded individuals through the night.

The border road from Namgia to Shipki La was blocked at various places between due to a landslide in Kinnaur district on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Army personnel also guided civilians to safer locations on higher ground and evacuated the injured person to the Regional Hospital in Reckong Peo.

Kullu district collector Torul S Ravish said two cloudbursts hit Kullu district on Wednesday, leading to a sudden rise in water levels and prompting swift evacuations in affected areas. “Cloudbursts occurred at two locations in Kullu. The first was near Bagi Bridge above Bhimdwari, where a sudden rise in water level was reported. The administration swiftly evacuated all downstream areas, preventing any loss of life.”

The second incident took place near Pathar, causing a sharp increase in the water level of Tirthan Valley.

A yellow alert has been issued in the district on Thursday and Friday. (With ANI inputs)