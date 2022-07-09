Heavy rain alert for Chandigarh on July 9, 10

After sunny weather for two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted chances of heavy to very heavy rain in the city on Saturday.

According to IMD, a rain spell is termed “heavy” when 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm rain is recorded in the city within 24 hours, while it is called “very heavy” if it’s between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm.

Chances of heavy rain will continue on Sunday as well. While this system is likely to reduce by Monday, another is expected next week, when chances of heavy rain are again likely around Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature went up from 35.2°C on Thursday to 37°C on Friday. The minimum temperature also rose from 27.6°C on Thursday to 28.8°C on Friday. Humidity was hovering between 71% and 83%.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 34°C and 35°C, while the minimum temperature will stay around 27°C.