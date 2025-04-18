Heavy rain alert issued in parts of Himachal

Light to moderate rain or snowfall is expected over parts of the mid-hill and high-hill areas of Himachal Pradesh, with isolated heavy spells likely, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) office in Shimla. Light to moderate rain or snowfall is expected over parts of the mid-hill and high-hill areas of Himachal Pradesh, with isolated heavy spells likely, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) office in Shimla. (HT File)

Rainfall is also expected in the plains of the state from the night of April 18 till April 21. The precipitation will be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds (ranging from 50–60 kmph), and hail in some areas.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate precipitation at most places, with a few intense spells likely in the districts of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and the higher reaches of Chamba and Kullu from the night of April 18 till April 21 evening.

During this period, light to moderate rainfall is also expected in many areas of Kangra, Shimla, Mandi, and the remaining parts of Chamba and Kullu, with a few intense spells. Similarly, districts such as Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, and Sirmaur are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall with a few moderate spells.

MeT department officials said that several tourist destinations across the state are expected to receive multiple spells of light rain, along with occasional moderate precipitation.

Orange alert issued

The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall at isolated locations in Chamba, northern Kangra, and Kullu districts from Friday night till Saturday midnight and for Mandi on Saturday. An orange alert has also been issued for moderate to heavy snowfall in the southern parts of Lahaul-Spiti till April 21 morning.

An additional orange alert has been issued for the possibility of hailstorms at isolated places in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Solan, Sirmaur, and Shimla for Saturday.

Furthermore, maximum temperatures are expected to drop by 5–7°C in many parts of the state between April 19 and 21, before rising by 4–5°C in some areas thereafter. Minimum temperatures are also forecast to fall gradually by 3–4°C during the same period and subsequently rise by 3–4°C in parts of the state.