Heavy rain in Jammu region, highway to Srinagar closed after landslides at Ramban

Overnight incessant rainfall across the Jammu region flooded low-lying areas with rivers in spate and forced the closure of the highway to Srinagar following landslides at multiple places in Ramban district, officials said on Tuesday. A house that was damaged due to flash flood in the Tawi river on the outskirts of Jammu city. Overnight rain across the region has led to the rise in water level on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

“Torrential rains since 10.30pm on Monday led to a rise in the water levels of the Chenab, Ravi, Tawi, Tarnah, Ujh, Maggar Khad, Sahar Khad, Devika and other rivulets and tributaries. These rivers are all flowing near the danger mark. People have been advised to stay away from water bodies. NDRF, SDRF and police are on high alert,” a senior police officer said.

Traffic on the 250-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was suspended on Tuesday following landslides and shooting stones in Ramban district.

The movement of load carriers headed from Qazigund and Lakhanpur towards Jammu has been stopped due to the heavy flow of water in the Sahar Khad near Kalibari in Kathua.

Rail connectivity hit, too

“Please check status of at traffic police X handle, Facebook page, TCU Jammu (0191-2459048, 0191- 2740550, 9419147732, 103) and Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103),” an officer at the Ramban police control room said. He said no vehicle movement towards the Kashmir Valley will be allowed from Jammu until restoration work is completed.

Rail traffic has also been hit due to the heavy rain. “Rail traffic between Pathankot and Kandrori has been suspended temporarily. Trains are being directed either on the single line or diverted via the Pathankot-Amritsar route as of now,” said Uchit Singhal, the senior commercial divisional manager of Jammu railway division.

Red alert in Doda, Kishtwar

Heavy rain triggered a flash flood in Traith Nullah and washed away a stretch of the road to Padder on Tuesday morning.

The weather department has issued a red alert for Doda and Kishtwar districts till August 28.

Bunjwah Nallah was also in spate after heavy rainfall in the area as a result 10 families were shifted to safer places from banks of the rivulet.

Kathua recorded 155.6mm, Bhaderwah 114.5mm, Samba 99.5mm, Udhampur 92.4mm, Jammu 81.5mm, Katra 68.8mm and Reasi 67mm of rainfall.

On Monday, India alerted Pakistan about a possible flooding in the Tawi river on humanitarian grounds.