Heavy rain, snow likely in parts of Himachal

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has sounded an orange alert for Thursday as heavy rain and snowfall is expected over parts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts. MeT officials said that a few spells of light snowfall with one or two moderate spells is very likely over most of the tourist destinations in the state. (PTI file)

MeT officials said that a few spells of light snowfall with one or two moderate spells is very likely over most of the tourist destinations in the state, including Kufri, Narkanda, Manali, Solang Valley, Dalhousie and Sissu and adjoining areas and few spells of light rain or snowfall over Shimla city and adjoining areas on Thursday.

Also, light snowfall is likely at many places with few spells of moderate snowfall very likely in the districts Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and over the higher reaches of Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Sirmaur and Kullu districts from Thursday midnight till Friday forenoon.

During this period, light rainfall is also expected over many places with few spells of moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning very likely in the districts of Solan, Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Una and in the remaining parts of Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Mandi, Sirmaur and Kullu districts.

The weather office said that the maximum temperatures are very likely to fall by 6-7° Celsius over many parts of the state on Thursday and rise by 4-5° Celsius on Friday and Saturday. The minimum temperature is very likely to rise by 3-4° Celsius over many parts of the state on Thursday and is expected to fall by 3-4° Celsius on Friday and Saturday.

Cold day conditions are also very likely to prevail over some parts over plain areas and mid hills of the state on Thursday.