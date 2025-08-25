Heavy rainfall in catchment areas flood border villages in Pathankot

Due to heavy rainfall in Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh since Saturday night, the situation in villages situated along the Indo-Pak border in Pathankot district has become critical. The increased flow of water in the Ujh river, Ravi river, and other drainage canals has badly affected the crops of farmers. Due to heavy rainfall in Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh since Saturday night, the situation in villages situated along the Indo-Pak border in Pathankot district has become critical. The increased flow of water in the Ujh river, Ravi river, and other drainage canals has badly affected the crops of farmers. (HT Photo)

A breach has emerged in the Jalalia embankment, due to which many villages in the Bamial area were impacted. On the Dinanagar–Bamial road (via Kohliyan), heavy rainfall had caused severe damage, and around 30 to 40 feet of the road near Jalalia drain was washed away, completely halting traffic.

To take stock of the situation and take measures accordingly, cabinet minister Lal Chand Kataruchak visited the affected sites. He said once the water recedes, the road will be restored at the earliest.

He further stated that a ground assessment has been made of the flood-affected areas, and any crop losses caused by these rains will be compensated by the Punjab government. He said there is no need for people to panic, as the government is engaged in relief operations in the affected areas. Alongside, the district administration team too is fully alert and active in the region.

Due to flooding in Chakki river, an old road bridge over Chakki river collapsed on Sunday in Pathankot. Its sizeable portion was washed away by the flooding water. Though this bridge is not in use, one side of the new bridge which is on the Jalandhar-Pathankot national highway, was blocked by the administration to prevent any untoward incident due to the flood in the river that originates from Himachal Pradesh. The bridge is open for the commuters coming from Jalandhar, while the route was diverted for those who will go to Jalandhar. The flood water eroded soil on its bank beneath the important railway bridge on Jalandhar-Pathankot-Jammu rail link. This bridge connects Jammu-Kashmir to Punjab, Delhi and other states of the country.

Meanwhile, a house situated on the bank of a seasonal drain totally collapsed in the Manwal area of the district due to flooding water. However, no casualty was reported from the incident. On the other hand, the administration got the populated area falling near Chakki river vacated and asked the residents to go to safer places.

On Sunday, flood gates and a spillway gate of Ranjit Sagar Dam were opened by releasing 6,400 cusecs of water.