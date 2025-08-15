Heavy rains trigger flashfloods in various regions of Valley

Widespread rains lashed Kashmir valley on Thursday leading to cloudbursts and flashfloods in some parts of the Valley. Police personnel and others stand near a stream amid rise in water level in Pahalgam on Thursday. (PTI)

Cloudbursts and flashfloods were reported in many districts of Kashmir, including in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and north Kashmir’s Kupwara. Officials said that so far there have been no reports of any fatalities or injuries in these incidents.

Officials and locals said that many villages of Kangan sub division in Ganderbal were affected by flashfloods.

Water was flowing through the roads and villages in Kangan’s Naranag, Arpora, Chatirgul, main market Kanagan and other areas. “The Nallah Wangath is flowing up to its limits and even inundated the bridge and road temporarily,” said a resident of Kangan.

Cloudbursts also hit upper areas of the Kanagan causing flash floods in Rayil Gund.

In south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, there were flashfloods in the Langnai area of Pahalgam. “The cloudburst caused the Lidder nallah to swell dangerously. There were flashfloods in Frislan and Batkoot areas as well,” said Mohmmad Anees, a resident.

Independent weather spotter Faizan Arif said that flashfloods have struck Ichoo nallah in Anantnag’s Kokernag and in north Kashmir’s Kupwara where Qazi nallah was overflowing.

“The Sheshnag nallah in Betaab valley of Anantnag crossed the danger mark at 5 pm. Current water level is 5.23 ft while flood danger level is 5.09 ft. Stay away from rivers and streams,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ganderbal deputy commissioner Jatin Kishore, who is also the chairman of the district’s disaster management authority, issued an advisory urging people to refrain from going close to water bodies.

“In view of the recent incidents of flashfloods and cloudbursts reported from district Ganderbal, all residents and tourists are hereby advised to remain alert and exercise utmost caution,” the advisory said.

Livestock owners have been asked to shift animals to safer and higher locations. “All tehsil level disaster management committees, line departments, and field functionaries are directed to remain in a state of readiness to deal with any eventuality,” the advisory said.

The meteorological centre in Srinagar predicted more rains on Friday as well.

“Generally cloudy with light to moderate rain/thundershower at many places with possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated to scattered places of Jammu division on August 14 and 15. Few places of Kashmir Division may also receive moderate showers with brief intense showers/gusty winds,” said MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad in an update.

He said that there would be flash floods at few vulnerable places with landslides, mudslides and shooting stones. “Stay away from water bodies,river embankments and loose structures,” he said.