Heavy showers to lash Chandigarh today and tomorrow: IMD

While rain was recorded in parts of Mohali on Sunday, India meteorological department (IMD) officials have said there is a chance of heavy rain in the city on Monday and Tuesday, while chances of rain will continue throughout the week. While rain was recorded in parts of Mohali on Sunday, India meteorological department (IMD) officials have said there is a chance of heavy rain in Chandigarh on Monday and Tuesday, while chances of rain will continue throughout the week. (HT Photo)

As per IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh, the system is likely to lead to some rain at the start of the week. “Conditions are favourable for a good amount of rain, especially in this part of the region. There is a chance we will get a spell of rain over 60 mm during this. Thunder and lightning are also expected,” he said. The system is likely to be stronger on Tuesday rather than Monday. After Wednesday, the chances of rain will continue but heavy rain is unlikely.

Singh added that due to moisture-laden easterly winds blowing in the region, intermittent rains are likely. “Rather than have rain throughout the day, rain will be likely in shorter spells. These spells depend on cloud distribution due to which it is possible that some parts of the city may receive rain while some may not.”

A weak western disturbance (WD) is present over the region, but it is unlikely to interfere much with the monsoon system as was seen last year, when a record rain of 693.2 mm was recorded at the airport observatory. Singh added that there are no strong WDs that they have picked up on in the coming days.

The maximum temperature rose from 36°C on Saturday to 37°C on Sunday, 3.2 degrees above normal. With humidity up to 80%, the temperature was quite uncomfortable for the residents. Singh said that temperature will remain around similar lines, while humidity will continue to remain on the higher side.

Minimum temperature rose from 27°C on Saturday to 29.5°C on Sunday, 2.6 degrees above normal. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 34°C and 35°C while minimum temperature will remain around 28°C.

Mercury meter

Day Max Min

July 15: 37.4°C 29.8°C

July 16: 37°C 30.6°C

July 17: 32.3°C 27.9°C

July 18: 37.3°C 27.6°C

July 19: 37°C 27.8°C

July 20: 36°C 27°C

July 21: 37°C 29.5°C