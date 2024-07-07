Helmetless Panjab Universitystudent ploughs bike into wall in Mohali, dies

A 20-year-old student of Panjab University was killed and his friend got injured after their speeding motorcycle rammed into the wall of Cooperative Society in Sector 68 around 6 am on Saturday. The victim, Ayush, hailed from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh and was pursuing hotel management from PU. He had bought his motorcycle just four days ago, according to police. (HT Photo)

A native of Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, the deceased, Ayush, was pursuing hotel management from PU.

According to police, Ayush, along with his friend Yuvraj, was driving on the Sector 68/69 dividing road towards Airport Road on his motorcycle, bought four days ago.

“When they reached near Cooperative Society in Sector 68, Ayush lost balance of the motorcycle, which rammed into a wall of the society. My son suffered grievous injuries and was killed on the spot. His friend survived the accident with minor injuries,” Ayush’s father Ajay Sharma said.

Yuvraj was rushed to a private hospital in Phase 8, where he remains under treatment.

A cop said according to onlookers, the motorcycle was moving at a high speed, causing the driver to lose balance. “They were speeding on an empty road and somehow lost balance, before colliding with a wall, which proved fatal,” said a cop familiar with the case.

Police have handed over the body to the family after autopsy at the local civil hospital.

Phase-8 police initiated inquest proceedings in the case after recording statement of Ayush’s father. He is survived by his parents and younger brother Dhairya.

Speeding car leaves auto driver dead

Chandigarh A speeding car claimed the life of a 64-year-old auto-rickshaw driver at the Kalagram light point, police said on Saturday.

The collision took place on July 4 evening while the victim, Bahadur Singh, was driving his auto-rickshaw towards Panchkula.

According to a complaint filed by a female passenger from Mauli Complex, Chandigarh, a car struck the auto-rickshaw from behind at high speed. The impact left her, another female passenger and the auto driver injured.

All three victims were immediately admitted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, and PGIMER for treatment. While the passengers sustained minor injuries, Bahadur, who was tossed out of the auto during the collision, was critically injured and required intensive medical care at PGIMER.

Despite receiving prompt medical attention, Bahadur’s condition deteriorated, and he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday evening.

Police had arrested the car driver, Arun Sharma, a resident of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, swiftly following the crash.

Following Bahadur’s death, he was booked under Sections 106, 281, 125 (A) and 125 (B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Manimajra police station.