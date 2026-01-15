‘Help me, I have been blackmailed to stay back’, pleads Sarabjit in audio clip

In a fresh audio clip, Sarabjit Kaur (48), an Indian national who married a Pakistani man after converting to Islam during a Sikh pilgrimage in November, could be heard pleading to return back to India, besides claiming to face mental harassment in Pakistan. In a fresh audio clip, Sarabjit Kaur (48), an Indian national who married a Pakistani man after converting to Islam during a Sikh pilgrimage in November, could be heard pleading to return back to India, besides claiming to face mental harassment in Pakistan. (HT File)

Over a minute long audio clip, which went viral on social media platforms, Sarabjit, whose deportation to India has been put on hold due to ongoing legal proceedings, was heard talking to her ex-husband Karnail Singh, who is presently settled in the United Kingdom.

However, HT couldn’t independently verify the veracity of the audio clips.

In the audio conversation, she could be heard pleading with her husband to make arrangements for her return as she was forced to stay in Pakistan.

“Please help me, as I have been harassed and blackmailed to stay back. I didn’t have a single penny with me,” said Sarabjit in the audio clip.

One of senior officials said Sarabjit’s family has been now claiming in the village that she originally travelled to Pakistan to get some photographs removed from the possession of Nasir Hussain.

“The entire matter is being investigated by the central agencies. The family completely maintained silence ever since the incident came to light, but now, the family has been claiming that she is forced to stay in Pakistan as Hussain blackmailed her and other family members by showing her explicit photographs,” an official said.