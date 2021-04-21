Help pours in for Covid patients in Chandigarh tricity area

With Covid cases soaring, good samaritans from various walks of life have come forward to extend a helping hand to those affected by the pandemic.

From oxygen cylinders to packed homemade food, many individuals and organisations are providing necessary assistance free of cost. Numerous posts are also doing rounds on social media, offering help to those in need. Many of them have started receiving a large number of requests from Chandigarh and surrounding areas seeking help.

Guru Ka Langar Eye Hospital in Sector 18, Chandigarh, is providing 24-hour assistance to Covid-19 patients under home quarantine. They are supplying oxygen cylinders, pulse metres and oxygen concentration machines.

HS Sabharwal, secretary of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Sewa Society which runs the hospital, said, “We have been providing langar since last year, and now, we have started this initiative. So far, we have provided 65 oxygen cylinders in the tricity and around 250 oximeters to Covid patients.”

Sanstha, a non-government organisation, has been providing homemade food to Covid patients in Chandigarh and Panchkula for the last few days.

“So far, we have provided homemade food to around 16 patients in Chandigarh and Panchkula. We are planning to extend our service to Mohali as well,” said Harshita Sodhi, vice-president of the organisation.

Hotel Altius in collaboration with Shri Guru Granth Sahib Sewa Society started free delivery of food to families who cannot cook at home on Monday. MPS Chawla, the owner of the hotel said, “We received hundreds of calls on the first day and we catered to around 200 patients in Chandigarh.” “We are also checking the Covid test reports so that the service is not misused,” he added.

The 3B Foundation Group started delivery of packed food to Covid patients in Chandigarh on Monday. Bhushan Sharma, managing trustee of the group, said more than 43 deliveries were made on Day 1.

Harvesting Farmer Network, a Chandigarh-based start-up, has also extended help for delivery of grocery, vegetables, milk and medicine at discounted rates to Covid patients’ homes in tricity.