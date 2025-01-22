Help those injured in accidents: Arti Singh Rao

An awareness programme was organised in Gurugram on Tuesday as part of the Road Safety Week being celebrated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Union ministry of road transport and highways. Arti Singh Rao (HT File)

On this occasion, Haryana’s health and family welfare minister Arti Singh Rao and public works and public health engineering minister Ranbir Singh Gangwa motivated citizens to follow traffic rules, an official spokesperson said.

The health minister said the number of vehicles has increased significantly in Gurugram and the rest of the state due to which accidents are also increasing. In view of the accidents happening day by day, the state government has decided to establish a trauma centre at every fixed distance on the main roads, Arti Rao said.

Calling upon the people to immediately help the injured in road accidents, the health minister said the first one hour is considered very important to save the life of an injured person during a road accident. If proper treatment of the injured is started during this period, his life can be saved to a great extent, she said.

Rao said the construction work of AIIMS-Rewari is in full swing and OPD services are expected to start in April. Similarly, a 700-bed super specialty hospital will be constructed in Gurugram at a cost of about ₹1,000 crore.

The PWD minister Ranbir Singh Gangwa said that in view of the foggy weather, white stripes have been marked on the main roads of the state and that to reduce the number of stray animals on roads, Haryana has now increased the budget of Gau Seva Aayog to ₹400 crore.

Gangwa urged people not to make illegal speed breakers in front of their houses.