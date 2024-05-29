 Heritage walk organised to encourage new voters in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Heritage walk organised to encourage new voters in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 30, 2024 05:04 AM IST

The walk was flagged off by PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal and other dignitaries from PAU Library

Around 500 college students participated in the heritage walk at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Wednesday to encourage first-time voters to exercise their right to franchise. The walk was organised under the Election Commission of India’s Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme. The young voters were also administered an oath for “ethical” voting.

PAU V-C Satbir Singh Gosal with dignitaries and students an event to encourage first-time voters in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT)
The walk was flagged off by PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal and other dignitaries from PAU Library. It concluded at the Heritage Museum. The event was organised by Punjab’s former additional advocate general and heritage promoter Harpreet Sandhu under the patronage of deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney. The event was aimed at bringing the young voters face to face with the rich heritage museum at PAU and raising awareness about the importance of voting.

Election observer Satish Kumar Gajbhiye urged the young voters to participate in the Lok Sabha elections and encouraged them to exercise their right to franchise on June 1 without any fear or greed.

V-C Gosal emphasised the need for the participation of all eligible voters in the elections to uphold the democratic values of India.

All 13 constituencies in Punjab go to polls in the seventh and last phase of the general elections on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.

Chandigarh
