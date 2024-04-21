Heroin, crystal meth seized from youth’s PG accommodation in Mohali

Mohali police on Friday raided a paying guest accommodation in Balongi, and recovered heroin and crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice, from a 23-year-old youth. The accused in the custody of Mohali police. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Akashdeep Singh, hails from Morinda, Rupnagar. According to police, he has completed education till Class 12 and is married.

Acting on a tip-off, police on Friday reached the top floor of the paying guest premises where the accused was living. On searching Akashdeep’s room, police recovered 80 gm of drugs, including, 60 gm heroin and 20 gm ice, along with ₹25,000 drug money and an electronic weighing scale for the drugs, from him.

Crystal methamphetamine or meth is a strong, addictive stimulant drug which has a crystal-like appearance, hence its name, said police, adding that its overdose could cause chest pain, breathing problems, fits, unconsciousness, brain stroke, heart attack and even death.

A case was registered against the accused under Sections 21, 61, & 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Balongi police station. Police obtained a remand after presenting the accused in a court.