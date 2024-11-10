Menu Explore
Heroin recovered, three held in Punjab

ByPTI, Amritsar
Nov 11, 2024 05:08 AM IST

Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said preliminary probe found that the arrested suspects were in contact with Pakistan-based drug traffickers.

Three persons were arrested after two kg heroin was recovered from their possession here, police said on Sunday.

Bhullar said police apprehended the three suspects from the Dana Mandi area near Bhagtawala, Amritsar, when they were travelling on a motorcycle. (HT File)
Bhullar said police apprehended the three suspects from the Dana Mandi area near Bhagtawala, Amritsar, when they were travelling on a motorcycle.

Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said preliminary probe found that the arrested suspects were in contact with Pakistan-based drug traffickers.

Using various social media apps, they coordinated the cross-border smuggling of drugs delivered via drones, he said.

Bhullar said police apprehended the three suspects from the Dana Mandi area near Bhagtawala, Amritsar, when they were travelling on a motorcycle.

Following their questioning, police recovered two kg of heroin from them.

