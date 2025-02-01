‘He’s flying around on his Udan Khatola’: Vij takes swipe at Saini

Haryana cabinet minister Anil Vij on Friday cornered chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and said that ever since he took over the post, he has been flying around on his “udan khatola” (chopper) and he will only be able to see the suffering of the people if he comes down. Haryana energy and transport minister Anil Vij (File)

The statement comes a day after Vij threatened to observe a fast-onto-death alleging non-compliance with his orders. Vij, who holds the charge of energy and transport departments, on Friday, also skipped the monthly meeting of district grievance committee in Sirsa.

Speaking to reporters, Vij clarified why he was upset and expressed his frustration for no action on the same yet.

“Within a week of my victory as a legislator for seventh-time, I publically disclosed the names of all officials, employees and small leaders, who tried to defeat me. It has been more than 100 days, but no action has been taken against them,” he said.

The Ambala Cantt MLA further said that earlier, I had a doubt that during the (assembly) elections, a senior leader tried to ensure his (Vij’s) defeat and “even orchestrated an attack to kill me.”

“And now, due to the inaction, it seems that my doubts were right. Being a senior leader, I had expected some action. I had expected either a transfer or suspension of the said person from the party. But now, even if they take some action, I do not care anymore,” he added.

Taking a swipe at chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, Vij said, “Still, this is a very serious matter. And it is serious because our chief minister does not come down from the ‘udan khatola’. Since the day he assumed office, he has been on his ‘udan khatola’. If he comes down, he will see the suffering of the people,” he said, adding that this was not just only his views, but of all MLAs, all MPs and all ministers.

Hours later, state government shifted Ambala DC Parth Gupta to Yamunanagar. A day earlier, BJP’s state leadership removed Aashish Tayal, party’s district treasurer from the post. Both the developments are being connected to Vij’s critical view of his own government.

The minister has accused officials for not following his orders at the meetings of the district grievances committees.

You should talk on real issues: Chitra Sarwara to Vij

Taking a dig at Vij, former Congress leader Chitra Sarwara said that his statement is a stamp on his owns faults and like a “fail certificate” for his own government.

“In this government a minister has to threaten a fast-unto-death forget about the ordinary people. He should know that the people of Ambala Cantt elected him seven times, his party chose him as minister, and he should now talk about the accountability,” she said.

Sarwara, who contested against Vij in the recent polls as an Independent also asked Vij to talk about “the irregularities in the development projects”.

“....there is talk in the town that the suspension orders you give are not being followed. You should talk about the real issues or sit on a fast-unto-death on corrupt activities,” she added.

People close to Vij too stressed the fact that there has been clear non-implementation of his orders given at various meetings. Moreover, there had been a delay in works on several development projects in the constituency for “unknown reasons” even before the elections, they said.