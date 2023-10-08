Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a hexacopter drone along with 6.3 kg of heroin and 60 gm of opium during a search operation launched on the basis of a tip-off near Hardo Rattan village of Amritsar on Saturday evening. Hexacopter drone, 6 kg heroin seized in Amritsar

The drone, which had sneaked into the Indian territory from the Pakistan side, was recovered from a farming field situated on the outskirts of the village.

A BSF spokesperson said, “During the evening hours, on specific information, a search operation was launched by BSF at the outskirts of Hardo Rattan.”

“During the search, at about 07:45 pm, a drone along with 02 packets of contraband items—1 big packet suspected to be containing heroin (Gross wt. - appx 6.320 kg) and 1 small packet suspected to be containing opium (gross wt. - appx 60 gm)—were recovered from a farming field on the outskirts of the village,” he added.

He said the recovered drone was a hexacopter.

Earlier on Thursday, a quadcopter drone was recovered by BSF on the outskirts of village Rasoolpur of Tarn Taran district.

