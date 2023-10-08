News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hexacopter drone, 6 kg heroin seized in Amritsar

Hexacopter drone, 6 kg heroin seized in Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Oct 08, 2023 07:54 AM IST

The drone, which had sneaked into the Indian territory from the Pakistan side, was recovered from a farming field situated on the outskirts of the village

Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a hexacopter drone along with 6.3 kg of heroin and 60 gm of opium during a search operation launched on the basis of a tip-off near Hardo Rattan village of Amritsar on Saturday evening.

Hexacopter drone, 6 kg heroin seized in Amritsar
Hexacopter drone, 6 kg heroin seized in Amritsar

The drone, which had sneaked into the Indian territory from the Pakistan side, was recovered from a farming field situated on the outskirts of the village.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

A BSF spokesperson said, “During the evening hours, on specific information, a search operation was launched by BSF at the outskirts of Hardo Rattan.”

“During the search, at about 07:45 pm, a drone along with 02 packets of contraband items—1 big packet suspected to be containing heroin (Gross wt. - appx 6.320 kg) and 1 small packet suspected to be containing opium (gross wt. - appx 60 gm)—were recovered from a farming field on the outskirts of the village,” he added.

He said the recovered drone was a hexacopter.

Earlier on Thursday, a quadcopter drone was recovered by BSF on the outskirts of village Rasoolpur of Tarn Taran district.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out