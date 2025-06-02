High behind the wheel: Three held for consuming drugs in moving car in Mohali

In a worrying case of drug use behind the wheel, Mohali police have arrested three youths who were found consuming intoxicants while driving through Industrial Area, Phase 7. The accused have been identified as Maridul, a resident of Dhaneda village in Himachal Pradesh; Hitesh of Sector 39, Chandigarh; and Shivam from Matiara village, Sarkaghat, Himachal Pradesh. (Getty Images/Vetta)

The arrests were made at a routine police checkpoint, uncovering driving under the influence of drugs, posing direct risk to public safety on roads.

A fourth individual, Soumya, also from Himachal Pradesh, has been named in the FIR but was not in the car at the time.

According to ASI Gulshan Kumar, in-charge of the local police post, the checkpoint was set up near Quark City Chowk.

Around 5.15 pm on Saturday, a Himachal-registered Maruti Suzuki Alto approached from Phase 7. On stopping the car, police found three youths inside, consuming drugs in the vehicle, he said.

“During questioning, they admitted to being habitual users and said they had sourced the drugs from Himachal,” the ASI added.

Police seized the narcotics on the spot and registered a case under the NDPS Act at the Phase-1 police station. The accused were produced in court and remanded to one-day police custody.