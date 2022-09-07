High court dismisses plea challenging Krishan Lal Middha’s election from Jind
The court dismissed the plea challenging the election of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Krishan Lal Middha from Jind assembly segment in the bypolls of January 28, 2019, and termed it “an abuse of the process of the court and only an attempt to harass the elected person.” The petitioner had challenged the election on various grounds, including corrupt practices etc
Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has dismissed a plea challenging the election of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Krishan Lal Middha from Jind assembly segment in the bypolls of January 28, 2019.
The HC bench of justice GS Sandhawalia dismissed the plea filed by Ramesh Khatri, an independent candidate. The petitioner had challenged the election on various grounds, including corrupt practices etc.
Middha’s counsel Dheeraj Jain said the election petition did not disclose any cause of action and no case was made out for setting aside Middha’s election. Therefore, the petition was dismissed without putting it on trial.
The court dismissed the plea terming it “an abuse of the process of the court and only an attempt to harass the elected person.”
Middha had defeated Congress’ senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and Digvijay Singh Chautala, the younger brother of deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala from JJP. Middha also retained the seat in the subsequent assembly polls held in October 2019.
