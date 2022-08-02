High court’s observations over Chadha’s appointment serious: Bajwa

Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday said that the Punjab and Haryana high court has made very serious observations against the appointment of AAP ‘s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha’s appointment as chairman of the advisory committee of the state.

According to him, the high court stated that such an appointment was “unconstitutional”.

He also demanded dismantling of the panel so that it doesn’t have a parallel power centre and interfere in the state government’s functioning.

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday disposed of a plea challenging Chadha’s appointment, asking government to decide representation of the petitioner against this move.