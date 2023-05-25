Ludhiana: Woman, aide arrested for assaulting cop

High drama unfolded near Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College after police arrested a woman and her aide, who is an employee at the mini-secretariat, for allegedly assaulting a police post incharge and tearing his uniform. The accused have been identified as Pooja of Kot Mangal Singh and her aide Som Malhotra. (iStock)

The kin of the woman accused police of manhandling her and arresting her without the presence of a woman police personnel.

ASI Ashwani Kumar, Incharge at Marado Police post, stated that the incident happened on Tuesday when he along with a police party were passing through a marriage palace near Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College. He noticed some men were arguing with a woman outside a liquor vend.

Kumar said that he stopped there and enquired about the matter. The men and the woman started arguing with him. He found that some women and men were consuming liquor inside the vend, who managed to escape after seeing the police party.

“When I started questioning the woman and her aides, they started abusing me. The woman assaulted me and also tore my uniform. I informed the police station and asked to send a woman police personnel. We arrested the woman and her aide, who was earlier claiming himself as her husband, but later claimed that they are friends,” the ASI said.

“A case under sections 353, 186 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Sadar Police station. The accused were produced before the court on Wednesday. The accused were sent to jail on judicial remand by the court,” he added.

However, the kin of the woman alleged that the police have misbehaved with the woman and thrashed her badly. The police post incharge has refuted the allegations.