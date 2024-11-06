High powered panel gives nod to contracts and purchases over 2,050 cr

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday presided over the meetings of the High-Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) and approved various contracts and items worth over ₹2,050 crore, including ₹729 crore for water supply and sewerage management projects. A total of 49 agenda items were tabled in the meeting of which 45 were approved. (HT Photo)

“The negotiations with various bidders led to a cost savings of approximately ₹36 crore,” an official spokesperson said.

The Cabinet ministers, including Mahipal Dhanda, Vipul Goel, Dr Arvind Kumar Sharma, Ranbir Gangwa and Shruti Choudhary, were present in the meeting.

A total of 49 agenda items were tabled in the meeting of which 45 were approved.

Developmental works, including ₹15 crore canal-based water supply scheme in seven villages of Rewari district and construction of four Ranney wells at ₹97 crore in Chandhat and Janacholi villages for augmented water supply in Palwal and Nuh, were approved.

As many as 11 projects under the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), including a contract worth ₹16.40 crore for establishing a centralised integrated water management system (CIWMS), were also approved. Additionally, the nod was given for the reconstruction, strengthening and repair of six road projects covering 174 km at an estimated cost of ₹170 crore.

The road projects given the go-ahead include the reconstruction of the road from Dwarka Expressway to IMT Manesar and from Mehrauli Road, Delhi-Haryana border to IFFCO Chowk, as well as the construction of service roads between Sector 58 and 67.

Similarly, the panel approved other projects, including the development of a bus depot for e-buses in Sector 48 of Gurugram at a cost of ₹17.34 crore, construction of bus queue shelters along Dwarka Expressway, Sector 99-115 at a cost of ₹17.35 crore and development of Bus Queue Shelters in GMDA area from Southern Peripheral Road to Northern Peripheral Road, Sector 68-95, Gurugram, at a cost of ₹19.73 crore. Besides, the construction of Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) in the GMDA area, Gurugram, was also approved.

Approval was also given for selecting a Mine Developer and Operator (MDO) for the exploration and development of Kalyanpur-Badalpara Coal Block, Dumka district, Jharkhand. The MDO will assess the coal volume and quality in the initial phase and submit a report to the government.

In the meeting, rates for the printing and supply of textbooks/workbooks for the 2025-26 academic year, for Classes 1, 2, 7, and 8 (Group-1) and Classes 3, 4, 5, and 6 (Group-2) were also finalised. The chief minister emphasised ensuring high paper quality and timely delivery of the textbooks/workbooks.

Meanwhile, the setting up of 66 workstations with 128 GB RAM and 44 workstations with 256 GB RAM for Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC), CCSHAU Campus, Hisar were approved. Furthermore, an agency was finalised for maintaining IT infrastructure and core IT equipment in various government institutions. The procurement of PP bags and jute bags for the 2024-25 crushing season was also approved.

Chief principal secretary to CM Rajesh Khullar, additional chief secretary (Finance) Anurag Rastogi and administrative secretaries of the concerned departments were also present in the meeting.