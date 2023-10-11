Hike in old age pension to 3,000 soon, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced that old age samman allowance, the monthly pension of senior citizens, will soon be increased to ₹3,000 from the existing ₹2,750. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (HT File)

Addressing the Jan Samvad programme at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University in Hisar, the CM said the state provides the highest pension to senior citizens. The allowance, he said, is automatically generated on the basis of Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) data when an individual turns 60 and senior citizens do not have to go through the hassle of applying for it.

On the occasion, Khattar also distributed pension certificates to 22 individuals.

Recently, the state government had also brought widowers and unmarried people under the ambit of social security pension. The unmarried people between the age of 45 and 60 years in Haryana now get a monthly pension of ₹2,750 provided the annual income of the family is less than ₹1.8 lakh.

Similarly, the widowers, who are 40 years old or above with annual income up to ₹3 lakh, are also receiving the monthly pension of ₹2,750. The scheme was implemented from July 1, 2023. The financial assistance under this scheme will be provided till attainment of age of 60 years by the beneficiary. Thereafter, this financial assistance will be converted into Old Age Samman Allowance, subject to the eligibility.

Removal of high-tension wires

The CM said ₹151 crore have been allocated for the removal of all high-tension wires passing over the houses in the state. He said necessary directions have been given to the energy department to resolve the issue of electricity lines passing over houses.

Khattar directed the concerned officials to ensure that no construction takes place under the electricity lines in future.

During the Jan Samvad, Khattar handed over assistive devices to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) sponsored by the Red Cross and inspected stalls featuring products made by women’s self-help groups to promote local products.

