Himachal: 2 hurt as boulder hits vehicle in Kullu, 375 roads still blocked across HP

A boulder fell on a pickup truck amidst heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, injuring its driver and a passenger, officials said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Monday near Kani nullah (drain) on Luhri Jajar road while the two were on their way to buy milk from dairy farmers. The injured, identified as Vikrant and Rajesh, were rushed to a hospital in Khaneri near Rampur. A vehicle struck by a boulder on Luhri Jajar road in Kullu in Himachal Pradesh. (HT)

The traffic movement on the Mandi-Kullu stretch of the Chandigarh-Manali national highway has been restored after more than 24 hours. The continuous rainfall triggered landslides and the stretch had been blocked at Doada since Monday. During this time, vehicles and people travelling on this route to Kullu, Manali, Lahaul, and Leh were stranded. Several among those stranded were tourists.

Meanwhile, the Mandi-Kotli National Highway (NH-70) still remains closed near Lagdhar. As many as 375 roads remained closed across Himachal on Tuesday with 255 roads blocked in Mandi district alone. In Lahaul-spiti district, the National Highway (NH-505) remained blocked due to a flash flood while the National Highway (NH-707) continued to remain blocked in Sirmaur district.

In Kangra, the highway stretch from Mataur to Shimla has been closed due to a landslide near Purana Kangra. Efforts are being made to clear the debris and restore traffic at the earliest, officials said.

Moreover, 314 water supply schemes remained disrupted across Himachal on Tuesday.

Yellow alert for July 26, 27

While light to moderate showers may continue in parts of Himachal Pradesh, no weather related warning has been issued for July 23, 24 and 25 in the state. The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has sounded a yellow alert on July 26 and 27.

According to MeT officials, light to moderate rainfall is very likely at many places on July 23, 26, 27 and 28 and at a few places on July 24 and 25. One or two spells of heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places on July 26, 27 and 28.

The monsoon activity was active over the state during the last 24 hours. Light to moderate rain was observed at most places and heavy rain was observed at isolated places over the state.

The highest rainfall of 9 cm was recorded in Amb, followed by Bharari (7 cm), Barthin (6 cm), Nadaun (5 cm), Jogindarnagar (5 cm), Karsog (5 cm), Kasauli (4 cm), Dehra Gopipur (4 cm), Bilaspur Sadar (4 cm), Sarahan (4 cm), Nagrota Surian (4 cm), Guler (3 cm), Sujanpur Tira (3 cm), Pandoh (3 cm), Una (3 cm), Simla (3 mc), Naina Davi (3 cm), Rohru (3 cm), Paonta (2 cm), Rajgarh (2 cm), Kandaghat (2 cm), Kotkhai (2 cm), Kothi (2 cm), Mandi (2 cm), Palampur (2 cm), Manali (2 cm), Dharmshala (2 cm), Sangla (2 cm), Chhatrari (1 cm), Solan (1 cm), Bharmaur (1 cm) and Rampur Bushar (1 cm). (With PTI inputs)