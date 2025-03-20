Menu Explore
Himachal: 2 ITI students feared drowned in Parvati river

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Mar 20, 2025 10:46 PM IST

The two students have been identified as Dharmender (18) and Ghanshyam (18), both residents of Mandi and are students of ITI, Thalot. The local administration is engaged in the search operation. However, no clue has been found so far.

Two ITI students are feared drowned in the Parvati river in Kullu on Thursday evening.

Two ITI students are feared drowned in the Parvati river in Kullu on Thursday evening. (Representational image)
Two ITI students are feared drowned in the Parvati river in Kullu on Thursday evening. (Representational image)

The two students have been identified as Dharmender (18) and Ghanshyam (18), both residents of Mandi and are students of ITI, Thalot. The local administration is engaged in the search operation. However, no clue has been found so far.

According to information, both the students had come for training at the power project. They went to take bath in the river and are feared to have been drowned due to high water level near Bihali Power Project in Sainj.

The district administration has deployed divers as well as rafts for the search operation.

