Himachal: 33 get seven-year jail in 2015 Chopal double homicide case

A local court on Friday awarded seven-year jail to 33 persons convicted for their involvement in a 2015 double homicide case that occurred in the Chopal area. The incident took place in 2015, during a wedding in the village of Tuil in Chopal. There was already tension between Narbir Singh, a local villager, and the family hosting the wedding. (Getty image)

The court of additional district and sessions judge Praveen Garg pronounced the sentence against convicts identified as Kundan, Dalip Mehta, Dalip Singh, Surender, Arjun, Pankaj, Sandeep, Maan Singh, Nikhil, Vishal, Prince Mohan, Davinder, Ravinder, Manoj, Ashish, Sanjeev, Gulshan, Rakesh, Sandeep, Dinesh Mehta, Rama Nand, Rinku, Pradeep, Bir Singh, Kapoor Singh, Harish, Inder Singh, Birender, Lokinder, Dinesh alias Dimple, Bhopinder Mehta and Rajinder Singh. While proceeding against one of the accused was abated after he died.

The court had convicted the accused on charges, including causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapons, arson, and rioting.

The incident took place in 2015, during a wedding in the village of Tuil in Chopal. There was already tension between Narbir Singh, a local villager, and the family hosting the wedding. Efforts were made to reconcile the two families during the wedding, but no resolution was reached, and Narbir returned home.

Later, someone started pelting stones at the house where the wedding was being held. People from the wedding party entered Narbir’s house. Narbir pulled out a gun, which accidentally got fired during a scuffle, killing a man identified as Bantu. Following this the enraged group dragged Narbir Singh out of his house, beat him severely over a distance of 500 meters, and eventually killed him. The unruly crowd had even set Narbir Singh’s house on fire. Narbir Singh’s wife, Virendra Devi, filed a complaint at the Chopal Police Station.

During the investigation, over three dozen individuals were arrested under Sections 302 (murder), 326 (causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 436 (arson) and rioting.