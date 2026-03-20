Himachal: 4 suspended cops arrested in drug case

Four police personnel of the special task force (STF), Central range, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) smuggling network, officials said on Thursday. The accused — head constables Rajesh, Sameer, Nitesh and constable Ashok Kumar posted in Kullu district — were suspended on March 16. According to police, more arrests cannot be ruled out.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Abhishek said, “Networks involved in narcotic smuggling are being dismantled.” The case pertains to the FIR registered on March 10 under Sections 22 and 29 of the NDPS Act at New Shimla police station.

According to police, acting on specific intelligence, a special cell team intercepted Sandeep Sharma, a resident of Moga in Punjab, and Priya Sharma, a resident of Sirmaur district, near BCS on March 10. A total of 562 strips (11.5-gm) of LSD were recovered from them. During investigation, Sandeep revealed that he had procured the LSD from Neville Harrison, a resident of Calicut, Kerala, who was subsequently arrested from Gurugram on March 13, the ASP said.

Investigators found that on March 8, Harrison had brought 1,450 LSD strips and 30-gm of MDMA to Bhuntar in Kullu. The STF personnel intercepted him near a hotel but did not register any case and instead retained the seized contraband, ASP Abhishek said.

According to the investigation, 616 strips were later handed over to Sandeep Sharma while the remaining quantity was kept by the accused policemen. They will be produced before a competent court on Friday.

Police said further investigation is underway and more arrests cannot be ruled out.