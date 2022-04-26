Himachal: 7 arrested for leaking question paper of junior office assistant examination

Police arrested seven people on Monday for allegedly leaking the question paper for junior office assistant examination conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Service Commission on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Rakesh Kumar, Gopal, Viki, Vivek, Joginder, Balwant and Anit- all natives of Mandi.

According to Mandi superintendent of police Shalini Agnihotri, the arrests come a day after Kumar had been detained for cheating in the exam at MLSM College in Sundernagar. On questioning him, he revealed that Gopal, a staffer at Abhilashi College of Education and deputy centre superintendent had provided him the question paper before the commencement of the examination.

Balwant, a clerk at the college, had revealed the seating plan to Rakesh the day before the examination, which he told Gopal. Based on this, Gopal clicked photographs of the question booklet and forwarded it to Rakesh on WhatsApp. Rakesh then shared the question paper with others to prepare a cheat sheet. The cheat sheet was sent to MLSM College through Joginder, who then handed over the same to Balwant. Balwant then handed it over to Rakesh in the washroom. Investigations revealed that paper had also been leaked to one Anit.

Nearly 1.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination at 517 centres for 300 posts of JOA.

Education minister Govind Thakur said that the government has ordered a probe and a team of officials from the education department will submit a report within the week.

AAP spokesman in Shimla Gaurav Sharma said that the question paper leak only reflects how the unemployed of the state are being hoodwinked