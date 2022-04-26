Himachal: 7 arrested for leaking question paper of junior office assistant examination
Police arrested seven people on Monday for allegedly leaking the question paper for junior office assistant examination conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Service Commission on Sunday.
The accused have been identified as Rakesh Kumar, Gopal, Viki, Vivek, Joginder, Balwant and Anit- all natives of Mandi.
According to Mandi superintendent of police Shalini Agnihotri, the arrests come a day after Kumar had been detained for cheating in the exam at MLSM College in Sundernagar. On questioning him, he revealed that Gopal, a staffer at Abhilashi College of Education and deputy centre superintendent had provided him the question paper before the commencement of the examination.
Balwant, a clerk at the college, had revealed the seating plan to Rakesh the day before the examination, which he told Gopal. Based on this, Gopal clicked photographs of the question booklet and forwarded it to Rakesh on WhatsApp. Rakesh then shared the question paper with others to prepare a cheat sheet. The cheat sheet was sent to MLSM College through Joginder, who then handed over the same to Balwant. Balwant then handed it over to Rakesh in the washroom. Investigations revealed that paper had also been leaked to one Anit.
Nearly 1.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination at 517 centres for 300 posts of JOA.
Education minister Govind Thakur said that the government has ordered a probe and a team of officials from the education department will submit a report within the week.
AAP spokesman in Shimla Gaurav Sharma said that the question paper leak only reflects how the unemployed of the state are being hoodwinked
Women of rural Himachal leading the change towards natural farming
Women of rural Himachal Pradesh, who have been working hard in silence for many years, are now emerging as leaders in the implementation of non-chemical, low-cost and climate-resilient natural farming. The Himachal Pradesh government had launched the Prakritik Kheti Khushal Yojana (PK3Y) in 2018 to promote this zero budget natural farming (ZBNF) technique, renamed Subhash Palekar natural farming (SPNF) in the state. Women comprise over 60% of the trained and practising farmers in the state.
MC officials on toes ahead of NGT visit to city over dumpsite fires
With the monitoring committee of the National Green Tribunal scheduled to visit Ludhiana on Wednesday, to probe the shanty fire incident wherein seven members of a migrant family were killed near the municipal corporation's main dump site on Tajpur road, civic body officials remained on their toes on Monday. Some relatives of the family also suspect foul play behind the incident. Over 20 lakh tonnes of garbage is accumulated at the dump site.
Recruitment of 4,850 clerks: HC asks Haryana Staff Selection Commission to revise final result
The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Haryana Staff Selection Commission to revise the final result of exam conducted for recruitment of 4,850 posts of clerks in Haryana in 2019. The result was declared in September 2020 and subsequently appointments of 4,850 clerks were made in different departments. One of the counsels, RS Dhull said HSSC has been asked to verify details again and revise the final merit list within three months.
Despite ban on sale, transportation, no check on soaring prices of dry fodder in Haryana
Even as may district administrations in Haryana have banned sale and transportation of dry fodder, there is no check on the soaring prices of wheat fodder. Traders, farmers and dairy farmers said fodder is now being sold at ₹900-1,000 per quintal in the open market while farmers are selling it to traders at the fixed price of ₹14,000-17,000 per acre.
Ludhiana assault case: Victim’s kin protest, allege police bias
Alleging police of favouring an accused, a Gautam Colony family staged a protest at office of commissioner of police on Monday. The family alleged that though the police had lodged an FIR against the accused but they had imposed weaker sections and also pressurized them for a compromise. Commissioner of police, Kaustubh Sharma, ordered the police to take action within three days.
