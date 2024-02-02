Himachal accident: 3 killed as car falls into Sutlej near Kumarsain

Three people were killed and two injured when their car fell into the Sutlej river near Kumarsain in Shimla district on Thursday night, police said on Friday. Three people were killed and two injured when their car fell into the Sutlej river near Kumarsain in Shimla district on Thursday night. (Representational photo)

The accident occurred at Maholi on the Luhri-Sunni road in Kumarsain, 80km from Shimla.

A police team from Sainj reached the spot to carry out rescue work. The injured passengers, identified as Rahul and Anshul, were admitted to the civil hospital at Kumarsain.

One of the deceased was identified as Abhay Kumar from Reckong Peo in Kinnaur district, while the other two were a couple, Jitesh Kumar and his wife Vanshika, from Jani village in Nichar tehsil of Kinnaur district.

Police registered a case of negligent driving. “Initial probe reveals the driver lost control of the vehicle,” said Shimla superintendent of police Sanjeev Gandhi.