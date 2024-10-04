Himachal accident: Three killed as bus hits motorcycle in Kangra

Three people were killed in a road accident near Thanpuri village in the Nagrota Bagwan tehsil of Kangra district late on Thursday. A motorcycle rider died on the spot near Thanpuri village of Nagrota Bagwan, while two others accompanying him succumbed to injures at the Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College and Hospital at Tanda on Friday. (Representational photo)

Police said on Friday that the victims were riding a motorcycle when a bus hit it around 11pm on Thursday.

A rider died on the spot, while the two others accompanying him succumbed to injuries at the Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College and Hospital at Tanda.

A police official said: “A Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus from Chandigarh to Baijnath was coming from Kangra when it collided with the motorcycle. The victims were returning home to Tanda from Nagrota Bagwan.”