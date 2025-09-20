Himachal: Agri varsity develops two new wilt-resistant tomato varieties

Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur, has achieved a major breakthrough with the development of the two wilt-resistant tomato varieties- “Him Palam Tamatar-1” and “Him Palam Tamatar-2”. Bacterial wilt is a serious constraint to tomato cultivation in Himachal, particularly in the lower and mid-mountainous regions. (File)

Announcing this, vice-chancellor Naveen Kumar said that these high-yielding varieties, bred by university’s department of vegetable science, are resistant to bacterial wilt; one of the most devastating challenges for tomato growers in the state.

Bacterial wilt is a serious constraint to tomato cultivation in Himachal, particularly in the lower and mid-mountainous regions. The disease causes young plants to wilt and yellow within 10–15 days of infection, often wiping out entire crops. Spread through seeds and soil, it thrives in high humidity and warm temperatures. Farmers have been forced to abandon tomato, bell pepper, and red chili cultivation in severely affected areas, as no chemical treatment has proven effective. Cultivating resistant varieties remains the only practical solution.

“After nearly two decades of dedicated research, scientists at the university have released “Him Palam Tomato-1” and “Him Palam Tomato-2”, which combine high yield potential with strong resistance to bacterial wilt. Approved at the university’s agriculture officers’ workshop on May 4, 2024, their proposal has been submitted to the State Varietal Release Committee (SVRC) for approval. Once cleared, seeds will be supplied to farmers across Himachal Pradesh, enabling commercial tomato production even in wilt-prone areas,” the university’s press release read.