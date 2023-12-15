Himachal agriculture minister bats for setting up modern milk plant

State agriculture minister Chander Kumar met Union animal husbandry and fisheries minister Parshottam Rupala at New Delhi on Thursday. Union animal husbandry and fisheries minister Parshottam Rupala. (Sushil Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Kumar requested the Union minister to set up a modern milk plant and its by-products in Himachal Pradesh through National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

He said according to the project report of the NDDB, a target had been set for 1,415 village dairy cooperative societies (VDCS) in the area to make the new plant functional in Dhagwar.

Along with ensuring the milk quality, efforts were being made by the federation to increase its procurement rate, he added.

The state government has announced the launch of the ‘Him Ganga Scheme’ to strengthen the milk-based economy. Under this, a budgetary provision of ₹500 crore has been made. In the first phase, this scheme is being initiated on a pilot basis in Hamirpur and Kangra districts, he added.

He also detailed the activities of the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (HP MILKFED) and added that the state government is keen on promoting animal husbandry and dairy activities in the state to strengthen the economy of farmers.

The agriculture minister said that HP MILKFED was running dairy development activities in 11 districts. As many as 1,107 societies have been formed by the federation through which 47,259 milk producer beneficiaries were being benefited.

The Union minister assured of all possible assistance and asked to submit a detailed project report soon to take further appropriate action in this respect.