Himachal ambulance services paralysed as staff strike over wages

Emergency healthcare across Himachal Pradesh was disrupted on Monday as nearly 1,300 drivers and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) of the 102 and 108 ambulance services went on strike. The protest, called by the Himachal Pradesh Ambulance Service Employees Association, is scheduled to continue until April 11. The impact has been felt across all districts in Himachal as ambulances stayed off the road. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The strike targets Medswan Foundation, the private operator managing 248 ambulances under the 108 National Ambulance Service and 148 under the 102 Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK) scheme. The association alleges the company failed to implement minimum wages and statutory benefits despite holding a contract with the National Health Mission (NHM).

Association general secretary Balak Ram Sharma said workers were left with no option but to go on strike after a 2018 court order—mandating a minimum monthly payment of ₹15,000—remained ignored. “It is a matter of shame that even after court orders, workers have to approach the judiciary again for implementation,” Sharma said. Key demands include proper EPF contributions, paid leave, and the reinstatement of employees allegedly terminated for union activities.

The impact has been felt across all districts as ambulances stayed off the roads. Meera and Neeru, EMTs at the civil hospital in Anni, Kullu district, described 12 to 15-hour shifts for salaries that fail to support their families. Union leaders also accused the management of “weakening the movement” by targeting pro-union staff while retaining those accused of misconduct.

To mitigate the crisis, the state government has deployed departmental drivers and pharmacists to maintain skeletal emergency services. However, union leaders claim that despite serving prior notice, neither the state government nor the company management has initiated talks to resolve the impasse. While Sharma expressed regret for the public inconvenience, he maintained that accountability must be fixed for the ongoing violation of labour laws.