 Himachal assembly byelections: Congress ahead in four seats, BJP in two - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Himachal assembly byelections: Congress ahead in four seats, BJP in two

ByDar Ovais
Jun 04, 2024 01:08 PM IST

Congress candidates leading in Sujanpur, Lahaul-Spiti, Gagret and Kutlehar, while BJP nominees, who are Congress turncoats, are ahead in Dharamshala and Barsar.

Amid a close contest in all six assembly byelections in Himachal Pradesh, Congress candidates are ahead of their rival BJP nominees in four seats.

People watching the live telecast of the Lok Sabha election results on a screen installed at the Ridge in Shimla on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
People watching the live telecast of the Lok Sabha election results on a screen installed at the Ridge in Shimla on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The Congress candidates are leading in Sujanpur, Lahaul-Spiti, Gagret and Kutlehar. The BJP candidates, who are Congress turncoats, are ahead in Dharamshala and Barsar.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

In Lahaul-Spiti, Congress candidate Anuradha Rana was leading by 1,329 votes at 12.30pm. She had secured 7,820 votes, while Independent candidate Ram Lal Markanda was trailing her with 6,491 votes. BJP candidate Ravi Thakur has got 2,698 votes so far.

Sujanpur Congress candidate Captain Ranjit Singh, who secured 28,577 votes so far, was leading with 2,174 votes. His BJP rival Rajinder Rana was trailing with 26,403 votes.

In Gagret, Congress candidate Rakesh Kalia was leading with 27,831 votes against his BJP rival Chaitanya Sharma, who has secured 21,571 votes so far.

Vivek Sharma, the Congress candidate from Kutlehar, was leading by 3,117 votes against BJP’s Davinder Bhutto.

The BJP candidates in Dharamshala and Barsar – Sudhir Sharma and Inder Dutt Lakhanpal – were leading over their Congress rivals Devinder Singh Jaggi and Subhash Chand, respectively.

The byelections were necessitated after six Congress MLAs rebelled and voted for BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan in the February 27 Rajya Sabha elections. Following their disqualification for defying the party whip to vote for Congress nominee Abhishek Manu Singhvi, they joined the BJP in Delhi and were fielded as candidates for the byelections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal assembly byelections: Congress ahead in four seats, BJP in two
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
Advertisement