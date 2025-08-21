Himachal assembly monsoon session: Pandemonium in House over job data during question hour

Employment concerns dominated the question hour of the Day 3 of Himachal Pradesh monsoon assembly session with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raising slogans and verbal duels between the ruling party and the Opposition. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the monsoon session in Shimla on Wednesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Dissatisfied with the reply given by the chief minister (CM), the BJP legislators left the house accusing the CM of not providing correct information on the number of jobs given by his government.

Meanwhile, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called the BJP “confused” and engaging in “political drama”.

The protest was triggered after what the BJP alleged, was the state government’s failure, to give clear answers on job creation and appointments.

BJP MLAs Vipin Singh Parmar and Satpal Satti had raised a question regarding the number of posts created and jobs provided in the state.

Even as BJP accused the state government of failing to fulfil the promise of jobs to the youth, CM said that so far 23,191 youth have been given jobs in the government sector. He said that in the last two years, 5,960 new government posts have been created, while 1,783 unnecessary posts have been abolished.

After the proceedings of the House, Sukhu, while talking to the media, said, “Instead of asking questions, the BJP MLAs were engaged in creating ruckus. When the leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur stands up to speak the rest of the MLAs also start raising their hands. The BJP is divided into five factions and is not ready to listen to each other.”

He said, “During the previous BJP government, jobs were sold and papers were leaked. As soon as the Congress came to power, it dissolved the Coordinate Selection Board and formed a new board. Now appointments are being made in a transparent manner.”

Lashing out at BJP, Sukhu said that the BJP is only trying to mislead the youth by spreading lies and confusion, while our government is engaged in providing real employment.

“The leadership of the former CM is in danger, which is why the BJP is repeatedly taking the path of walkout. Only scams happened during his tenure, while Congress is working to provide employment to the youth,” Sukhu said.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters outside the assembly, Jai Ram said, “Today, during question hour, our members asked a very important question regarding employment but the CM did not give any clear answer and he was lying in the house, so we walked out.”

Thakur alleged that the Congress government had failed to deliver on its pre-poll promises. “They had guaranteed 5 lakh jobs in five years with 1 lakh jobs in the first year in permanent government positions with pensions. But instead of giving figures, the CM was arguing. The reality is that on July 31, 2024, the assembly was told that 34,980 jobs had been provided. On August 15, 2025, the CM said 23,195 jobs. There is a difference of around 11,000 jobs,” he said.

“Nearly three years have passed under the Congress government, but not a single unemployed youth got a job. They are even counting Himachalis who have gone abroad at their own expense and found employment there as jobs created in the state,” he alleged.

Job trainee is just a change in name: Chief minister

In response to BJP MLA Satpal Singh Satti’s supplementary question regarding replacing the contract recruitment scheme with job trainee recruitment scheme, the CM clarified that contract jobs have been renamed as job trainee, which has been done under the orders of the court. “The recruitment will be done through the selection commission. The change in nomenclature was done in wake of high court orders”, he said.

Jai Ram criticised the government’s move to appoint recruits on a job-training basis for two years without regularisation, subject to a qualifying test later. “This is a crude joke with the youth. Nurses are being hired through outsourcing agencies, and these agencies are linked to Congress leaders and their relatives. Money is being taken first, and then jobs are given,” Jai Ram alleged.

Box: Sexual exploitation, forceful marriage of orphan girl from Pangi rocks house, CM assures action

Sexual exploitation and forceful marriage of an orphan girl from Chamba’s Pangi Chamba rocked the House, after which CM Sukhu informed that a suspect has been arrested and FIR has been registered.

Responding to the issue raised by Bharmour MLA Janak Raj, under Rule 62, the CM assured that strict action would be taken in the matter.

Janak Raj pointed out that a minor orphan girl was sexually exploited, after which she got pregnant. “After the girl gave birth, she was sent to Jammu, where she was married to someone,” said Janak Raj.

He also slammed the authorities for inaction saying that officials concerned did not take the required action in the matter. “I urge the CM to take strict action against the officials who tried to cover up the matter,” he said.

CM Sukhu said, “Based on her statement, an FIR was registered on August 18 under Sections 65(1) of the BNS, Sections 4 and 17 of the POCSO Act, and Sections 9 and 11 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. The minor delivered a child earlier this year, leading to the arrest of the main accused. The newborn’s DNA profiling has been initiated for paternity confirmation.” Meanwhile, CM also said that the matter related to the sexual assault with a minor is very sensitive and assured action against officials found negligent.

Inoperative bank account of the govt to be made operational: Sukhu

Cash strapped Himachal to make inoperative bank account operative once again. While replying to the question raised by Congress MLA from Shahpur in Kangra, Kewal Singh Pathania over the FDR of the government in different banks, CM Sukhu told the House that the inoperative bank account would be made operational.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram said that it is a matter of grave concern that government accounts are inoperative that too when the state’s finances are not in pink of health. He asked the government to fix responsibility.

India should not play with Pakistan in Asia Cup

Congress MLA from Indora, Malender Rajan, said that India should not play with Pakistan in the Asia Cup. Raising the concern during the Zero Hour, Rajan said that India playing Pakistan was not appropriate in view of the strained relations with the country and would be an insult to our soldiers. He strongly condemned the move and urged that a proposal should be sent to the Centre and the Board of Control for Cricket in India through the Assembly Secretariat to withdraw the permission given to the team to play against Pakistan. The Asia Cup is being held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from September 9 to 28. India is scheduled to play Pakistan on September 14. Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathnia assured the concern will be forwarded.

CM assures action in death of Hamirpur student in WB

BJP MLA from Barsar, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, raised the issue of the death of a Hamirpur youth in an engineering college in West Bengal under Rule 62 and sought the government’s response on the death of 22-year-old Kapil Kumar of village Bhaged in Hamirpur.

Kapil was pursuing a course at Seacom Marine College, Howrah, since April this year and died under mysterious circumstances on August 9. An FIR was registered at Sankrail police station, Howrah City, on the complaint of his uncle.

Lakhanpal said the West Bengal police had registered it as a drowning case, but the family of the deceased suspect murder.

CM Sukhu said, “The victim’s uncle also moved an application with Himachal Police. I instructed DGP Ashok Tewari to take appropriate action. The application for a fair and transparent probe has been forwarded to the police commissioner, Howrah, and correspondence has been made by the Himachal DGP with his West Bengal counterpart on August 19.”

HP assembly council chamber marks 100 years

The Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly’s Council Chamber on Wednesday completed 100 years since its establishment. Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania described it as a “living witness to the history of democracy”, where decisions taken have given “a new direction” to India’s politics and society.

Construction of the building began in 1920 and was completed on August 20,1925. At the time, the Government of India Act, 1919, had come into effect, under which the British Indian Government comprised 145 members – 104 elected and the rest nominated. The summer sessions of the legislative assembly were held in Shimla during that period.

It was in this chamber that Vitthalbhai Patel was elected the first Indian President (then referred to as the “President” of the Council) and where the proposal to grant women the right to vote was passed.

Speaking on the occasion, Pathania said the chamber has been a silent spectator to many historic events from the British era to the present day. “This building is not merely a structure of stone, but an integral part of India’s democratic journey. Democratic values were established here which gave a new direction to society,” he said.

“From here, democratic values were established, giving society a new direction,” he remarked.

Bhabi ji ko pension to laga di: BJP while reminds govt of poll promise

Taking a jibe at the CM Sukhu, BJP MLA from Una, Satpal Singh Satti, while reminding Congress of its poll promise of giving ₹1,500 per month to women in the age group of 18-59 years, said, “You have given pension to Bhabhi Ji (Referring to CM’s wife and Dehra MLA Kamlesh Thakur) while other sisters are waiting.”

In a quirky reply, CM said that “pension nahin salary lagi hai wo bi aap logo ki wajah se (she is getting salary not pension, that too because of you (BJP).” In 2024 bye-elections Kamlesh Thakur, wife of CM Sukhu, won from Dehra assembly seat.

Your claims are like Dream 11: BJP

BJP took dig at Sukhu-led Himachal government for failing to provide employment despite promising the same in election manifesto. “Your claims on employment are like illusion to the youth just like Dream 11”. The Dream 11 is an Indian fantasy sports platform that allows users to play daily fantasy sports contests, primarily in cricket.