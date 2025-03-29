Himachal assembly passes bills to tackle drug menace, organised crime

Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed two bills aimed at tackling the drug menace and increased organised crime, as the ongoing budget session concluded on Friday. Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed two bills aimed at tackling the drug menace and increased organised crime, as the ongoing budget session concluded on Friday. (HT Photo)

The bills --- Himachal Pradesh Drugs and Controlled Substances (Prevention, De-Addiction and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2025, and Himachal Pradesh Organised Crimes (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2025, were approved by voice vote.

The Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government had introduced the Himachal Pradesh Drugs and Controlled Substances (Prevention, De-Addiction and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2025, that provides higher punishment to government officials involved in the illicit trade and peddlers selling drugs to minors.

The bill provides for establishing a state fund to finance de-addiction, rehabilitation, preventive education and livelihood support for individuals.

It has provisions of harsher punishment based on drug quality with stricter punishment for repeat offenders. For small quantities, the bill provides for jail term between two and five years and fine between ₹20,000 and ₹50,000. For large quantities, it allows for jail time between five and seven years and fine from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh.

For commercial quantities, the bill provides for a minimum sentence of 10 years, extendable up to 14 years, with fine of ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh.

The bill provides for drug de-addiction and rehab centres offering detoxification, counselling, skill development and vocational training.

It also has provisions for witness protection measures and special courts to expediate trials for drug-related offences.

The Himachal Pradesh Organised Crimes (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2025, aims of safeguarding public and ensuring economic stability. Tabled by CM Sukhu, the bill expands the definition of organised crime to cover activities such as drug trafficking, cyber terrorism, organ trade and healthcare fraud. The bill prescribes strict penalties, including death and life in prison, for crimes causing death along, along with heavy fines and strict prison terms for other offences.

The bill has enhanced punishment for repeat offenders and includes provisions for seizing properties linked to crime syndicates.