Himachal bans use of Coldrif cough syrup

The Himachal Pradesh government has banned Coldrif cough syrup following the death of nine children from fever in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, the Nexa DS cough syrup manufactured in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi area has cleared testing, officials said on Monday. (File)

The moves comes after the office of the director of drugs control, Tamil Nadu, declared ColdRif Syrup (Paracetamol, Phenylephrine Hydrochloride, and Chlorpheniramine Syrup) batch number SR-13, manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer, Kancheepuram district, Tamil Nadu, as not of standard quality after it was found adulterated.

“We have completely banned the drug. The retailers, distributors, hospitals, and medical practitioners have been instructed not to purchase or use the drug under any circumstances, and any existing stock must be reported to the drugs control administration immediately,” said state drug controller Manish Kapoor while talking to HT.

The MP government had written to Himachal as well as the state’s drug controller, seeking an investigation into two syrups — Coldrif and Nexa DS.

Coldrif is not produced in Himachal, however, Nexa DS is manufactured by Aquanova Pharma.

Meanwhile, the Nexa DS cough syrup manufactured in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi area has cleared testing, officials said on Monday.

The Himachal drug department had suspended the production of Nexa DS as a precautionary measure while the laboratory results were awaited. Samples of the medicine were sent for testing after the death of 14 children from suspected renal failure linked to the consumption of a “toxic” cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh

“As a precautionary measure the production of Nexa DS was stopped. We have now received the communication saying that the samples of Nexa DS cough syrup, manufactured in Baddi, Himachal, has been cleared in the test,” said Kapoor.

“We have received communication from Madhya Pradesh where by the sample of the Nexa DS have been declared of standard quality,” he said.

Nine children have died since September 7 in Chhindwara’s Parasia block due to fever and kidney failure. As per family members, the children first developed a fever and cold, followed by a kidney infection. Despite receiving proper medical care, their lives could not be saved. Following this, the Madhya Pradesh government wrote to the Himachal government and the drug controller, requesting an investigation into Tamil Nadu’s cough syrup, Coldrif, and Baddi-made Nexa DS syrup.

Officials said samples of Nexa DS cough syrup, manufactured by Aquanova Pharma in Baddi, passed the tests. The Himachal Pradesh health department, which had halted its production as a precaution, has now lifted the ban and allowed shipments to Madhya Pradesh to resume

Kapoor, said, “After receiving the communication from MP, the department immediately began an inquiry. We identified the companies that supplied the drugs from Himachal to MP. We have started risk-based inspections”. As a precautionary measure the production of Nexa DS was stopped. Kapoor added, “We have received communication from MP where by the sample of the Nexa DS have been declared of standard quality.”