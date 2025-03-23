Himachal: BJP again presses for CBI probe into engineer’s death

BJP MLA, Randhir Sharma, once again sought reply from government on the issue of CBI investigation into the death of chief engineer cum-general manager of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) Vimal Negi. BJP has already submitted a memorandum to the governor on Friday in this regard. BJP leaders Jai Ram Thakur and Rajeev Bindal and other party workers express their condolences to the family member of deceased chief engineer Vimal Negi in Katgaon, Kinnaur. (PTI)

Revenue minister, Jagat Singh Negi, pointed out that this issue could not have been raised under point of order. Negi said, “They (BJP) are raising the issue again and again to mislead the people. The FIR was registered on the basis of the statement of the family”.

Deputy chief minister, Mukesh Agnihotri, said, “I assure the house that FIR has been registered, and fair investigations will be carried out. Our officer has died, and we are equally concern on the issue.”

The leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur claimed that law and order is completely destroyed in the state.

Meanwhile, Jai Ram Thakur along with other BJP leaders on Saturday met the grieving family members of a chief engineer of HPPCL Vimal Negi and said a CBI probe would put a full stop to all the questions surrounding his death.