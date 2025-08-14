Himachal: BJP alleges irregularities in APMC allotment of shops, Cong retorts

Himachal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government of favouritism and corruption in the auction of agricultural produce market committee’s (APMC) shops. Addressing a press conference, BJP state spokesperson, Sandipani Bhardwaj, on Wednesday, said that during APMC auction the shops were sold to relatives of the officials at throwaway prices. (File)

BJP demanded that the allotment of the shops should be stopped immediately and the shops should be allotted once again with transparency.

Alleging that the a shop number 27 in Shilaru was allotted to a relative of an officer for just ₹2,850 per month, Bhardwaj said, “During the BJP’s tenure, all these shops were allotted for ₹25,000 to ₹80,000 per month. 52 applications came for 34 shops in Parala Mandi, out of which 18 applications were rejected without reason. In Tutu in Shimla, 17 applications were received for eight shops, out of which nine were rejected, while in Shilaru, 64 applications were received for 28 shops and 36 were rejected,” said Bhardwaj while raising questions regarding cancellation of applications without reason.

He alleged that the shops were allotted in violation of the rules. “25% of the shops were to be given to local fruit producers, 50% to wholesalers and 10% to cooperative institutions. Some of the shops were for organic fruits and medicines which were not included in the process.

Hitting back, chief minister’s principal media advisor Naresh Chauhan termed the allegations as baseless. “To get limelight the BJP is making baseless allegations and thus they use such filmi language,” said Chauhan.

“As Opposition, it is their right to seek investigations if they find some irregularities. Congress government is fighting for the state’s right which the BJP had compromised for their petty gains,” he said.