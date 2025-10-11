Himachal BJP chief’s brother arrested on rape charges, BJP says case politically motivated

The brother of Himachal BJP chief was arrested by Solan police on Friday for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman on the pretext of medical examination. Following her complaint, a case was registered at the women police station, Solan. (File)

The victim had alleged that the accused, identified as Ram Kumar Bindal, a practitioner of traditional medicine, committed indecent acts under the pretext of check-up. Following the complaint an FIR was registered under Sections 64 (punishment for the offence of rape) and 68 (sexual intercourse by a person in authority) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at women police station, Solan.

The BJP said the case was a “politically motivated mischievous act”.

Superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh told PTI that further investigations in the case are underway.

“Medical report is awaited... the person in question is a 78-year-old man with a good public image and has contributed a lot in strengthening the sanatan dharma. The case seems to be a politically motivated mischievous act,” Karan Nanda, convener of the state BJP media cell, told PTI.

According to the information shared by the police, the victim approached the women’s police station on October 8 and reported that she had been suffering from an ailment for a long time and went to consult a vaidya (traditional healer) on October 7 near the old bus stand in Solan seeking Vedic treatment.

“At the clinic, a man, later identified as Ram Kumar Bindal, allegedly began questioning the victim about her condition and asked personal questions regarding her health and started examining her private parts without consent. The complainant alleged that she was raped on pretext of medical examination and somehow pushed the accused away and left the premises,” the information reads.

Following her complaint, a case was registered at the women police station, Solan. The victim’s statement was also recorded before the court. During the investigation, a team from forensic experts inspected the spot and collected forensic evidence, which was later taken into police custody. Technical evidence was also analyzed as part of the probe. “Based on the victim’s statement and the evidence collected, the police arrested the accused on Friday. He will be produced in court shortly. The investigation in the case is underway,” police officials said.

With inputs from PTI