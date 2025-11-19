Himachal: BJP hits out at Sukhu govt over third anniversary celebration

As the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led state government prepares to celebrate its third anniversary in district Mandi, leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur launched a scathing attack by calling the government’s priorities “deeply disturbing”. Himachal leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur (File)

“The disaster has claimed nearly five hundred lives in the state and rendered thousands homeless. Thousands of acres of crops and thousands of animals have also died due to this disaster. The government has yet to provide relief to every victim. But still the government is celebrating the completion of its three years,” said Jai Ram, while adding , “If Congress leaders have any shame left, they should cancel this event and focus on providing relief to the disaster-affected.”

Jai Ram further said, “The central government has consistently provided unparalleled support to Himachal Pradesh during disasters. Since 2023, more than ₹5,500 crore has been allocated under the Disaster Relief Fund. The chief minister should account for the ₹5,500 crore in disaster relief funds sent by the central government?”

Terming the state government functioning a “disaster”, former CM said, “For three years, Himachal has been going through phases of destruction. The government itself functioned like a disaster. Development institutions have been closed, schemes locked, and progress halted everywhere.”