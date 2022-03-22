Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal: BJP’s Rajya Sabha pick Sikander Kumar files nomination
Himachal: BJP’s Rajya Sabha pick Sikander Kumar files nomination

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Rajya Sabha candidate and incumbent vice-chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) Sikander Kumar filed his nomination at the HP legislative assembly on Monday
BJP’s Rajya Sabha pick Sikander Kumar with Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur before he filed his nomination on Monday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
BJP's Rajya Sabha pick Sikander Kumar with Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur before he filed his nomination on Monday.
Published on Mar 22, 2022 01:31 AM IST
ByGaurav Bisht, Shimla

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Rajya Sabha candidate and incumbent vice-chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) Sikander Kumar filed his nomination at the HP legislative assembly on Monday. Kumar is set to be elected unanimously, as the opposition Congress has decided against fielding candidates due to lack of majority in the 68-member house.

One of the three Rajya Sabha seats from Himachal is falling vacant after senior Congress leader and former Union minister Anand Sharma’s term ends early next month. The two others are represented by BJP national president JP Nadda and Indu Goswami.

State BJP chief Suresh Kashyap, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, ministers and legislators accompanied Kumar during the nomination filing. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on Tuesday and the voting and result is slated for March 31.

Speaking to the media, Kumar said he will work for the upliftment and welfare of the poor and downtrodden and will try to live up to the expectations of the people of the state.

Jai Ram praised Kumar for his hard work and struggle and hailed his contribution to the state in the field of education.He said that Kumar has served as state president of the BJP Scheduled Caste Cell in the past and now as an MP, the party has given him a new responsibility.

The BJP had sprung a surprise after it picked Kumar as Rajya Sabha nominee, despite some big names being in the race. The most prominent was that of state general secretary (organisation) for Northeastern states Ajay Jamwal and Mahindra Pandey, who has served as the organisation secretary of Himachal BJP.

Other leaders in contention for the nomination included former health minister Rajiv Bindal, Jwalamukhi MLA Ramesh Dhawala, BJP former chief Satpal Singh Satti, vice-president Ajay Rana, former Rajya Sabha member Kripal Parmar, and the chief minister’s political secretary Trilok Jamwal.

Kumar has been engaged in teaching, research and extension work for three decades. He has published three books, Statistical Methods, Micro Economics and Himalayan Economics, besides a journal and 31 research papers. He has also guided 17 PhD and 52 MPhil students.

Let them try: Jai Ram on AAP

On being asked about the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) roadshow in Mandi on April 6, Thakur said that people of Himachal have always rejected the idea of a third front. “Let him (Kejriwal) try and fulfil his wish. He should not have any regret. They are welcome in the state but, it is a fact that people of Himachal have never elected a third alternative,” he said.

The CM also denied the existence of AAP in Himachal and said that BJP will regain power in the state with a thumping majority.

    Gaurav Bisht

    Gaurav Bisht heads Hindustan Times’ Himachal bureau. He covers politics in the hill state and other issues concerning the masses.

