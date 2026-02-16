Himachal budget session starts on Feb 16, RDG halt likely to dominate discussion

Discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) and its effect on the economy of the state is likely to dominate the budget session of Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly starting February 16 with the state government submitting a proposal under Rule 102 for a discussion on the RDG, informed the assembly speaker. Himachal Pradesh speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania during a press conference on Sunday. (HT Photo)

An all-party meeting is scheduled before the session with participation of the leader of the Opposition, chief whips of both parties and the parliamentary affairs minister.

The session will commence with the governor’s address.

Himachal Pradesh assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Sunday informed that the assembly secretariat has received a total of 125 questions--111 starred and 14 unstarred. One notice has been received under Rule 62 (Calling Attention Motion), while the government has submitted a proposal under Rule 102 for a discussion on RDG, adding that “new and unusual situation” has arisen following the RDG halt.

Informing about the session, Pathania said the first phase of the Budget Session will comprise three sittings. “The session begins on February 16 at 2 pm. Being the first session of the calendar and financial year, it will start with the governor’s address as mandated by constitutional provisions.”

“As per procedure, on the day of the governor’s address, no other business is taken up except obituary references, if any. Question Hour will not be held on that day,” Pathania added.

Clearing the air on the budget presentation, Pathania said that it will be present before March 31 as per constitutional provisions. “The session will have multiple phases beginning with the governor’s address, followed by presentation of the budget, discussion, and voting on demands and cut motions,” added the Speaker.

Regarding the all party meeting, Pathania said, “We will appeal to both treasury and Opposition benches to ensure the House functions in a cordial and constructive manner. Issues related to the interests of Himachal should be discussed meaningfully,” Pathania said.

He also indicated that after the initial three sittings, the session may resume following a break. “At present, the first phase consists of three sittings. The session may be extended, and after a break it can be resumed, depending on the business schedule,” he said.

The 16th Finance Commission’s decision to discontinue the RDG is set to hit the cash-strapped Himachal hard, plunging the state into a deeper financial crisis. This vital fiscal lifeline, which has helped the state bridge its structural revenue gaps, is now being phased out, leaving its economy staring at unprecedented turmoil.

Multi-Layer Security in place: Shimla Police

Elaborate and multi-tier security arrangements have been put in place for the 11th Budget Session, Shimla police said.

During the budget session, a total of 15 gazetted, 30 non-gazetted, 66 head constables, 375 constables, 47 women constables and 16 communication staff have been deployed to maintain security and law and order. In addition, 200 home guard personnel have been stationed at various locations to assist the regular police force.

Quick reaction teams, the special security unit and other specialised squads comprising 75 trained commandos have also been positioned at strategic points.

The overall supervision and coordination of the security arrangements will be carried out under the leadership of DIG (South Range) Shimla, Anjum Ara, IPS. In view of the possibility of protests, demonstrations and rallies during the session, the assembly complex and adjoining areas have been divided into four police sectors. Each sector will be headed by a gazetted police officer to ensure effective supervision and response.

Senior officers, including the DIG south range and the Shimla SP have conducted detailed briefings of all deployed officers and personnel.

To ensure smooth traffic flow in Shimla city, additional traffic arrangements have been made. CCTV cameras across the Assembly premises and surrounding areas have been fully activated. The district administration has divided the city into five administrative sectors.

Rise above party lines for state’s interest: Congress chief to BJP

State Congress president Vinay Kumar has urged the BJP to put aside political and party lines and make a significant contribution to the state’s future by securing the restoration of the RDG from the central government.

He stated that this is a time to rise above any political ambitions and fight for the state’s rights, its existence, and its self-respect. “The BJP should step forward and provide significant support to the state,” said Vinay while urging cooperation from all political parties.

Sukhu govt sacrificed state’s interests due to its political malice: Jai Ram

Former chief minister and leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur has launched a scathing attack on the present state government, saying that the government’s stubbornness, tendency to seek corruption and gross mismanagement have ruined important projects that could improve the state’s economy.

Taking a dig at Congress government, Jai Ram said had the government completed a project like the Nalagarh Medical Device Park on time, it would have been a “game changer” for Himachal. However, the Sukhu government has sacrificed the state’s interests due to its political malice.

Expressing concern over the state’s deteriorating health services, Jai Ram said that government is conspiring to dismantle the “Himcare” scheme.