Himachal cabinet okays scheme to support widows, parents with disabilities

The state cabinet in its meeting on Sunday decided to implement a scheme to provide enhanced support to widows, destitute women, divorced women and parents with disabilities in raising and educating their children. HT Image

Named as “Mukhya Mantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana”, the eligible children will receive a monthly grant of ₹1,000 to cover their educational, health and nutritional needs until they reach 18 years of age, under this scheme.

Additionally, the scheme will offer financial assistance for higher education, including undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and vocational courses, to cover course fees and hostel expenses.

During the meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Cabinet gave its consent to provide 50% subsidy for the purchase of e-taxis under the Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgar Start Up Yojana-2023 within three months after depositing 10% margin money and disbursement of instalment of loan by the bank. The candidates will be offered loans at an interest rate of 7.9% per annum.

It approved a six-month age relaxation for students already enrolled in nursery, LKG, and UKG during the 2023-24 academic year, allowing them to advance to the next higher classes up to 1st grade.

Reverses decision on

concessional travel to cops

After reconsidering the matter, the cabinet decided to continue the concessional travel for police personnel in HRTC buses. However, it decided to increase the monthly charges for concessional travel from ₹110 to ₹500 per month for police personnel up to the rank of Inspector, jail officials (from jail warden to executive staff of non-gazetted rank) and Secretariat security guards.

During the last meeting, however, the cabinet has decided to withdraw the concessional travel for police personnel.

Dehra gets new

Jal Shakti Vibhag circle

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the opening of a new Jal Shakti Vibhag Circle at Dehra in Kangra district, along-with the creation and filling of the required posts. It also decided to establish a new Jal Shakti Vibhag sub-division and section at Khad in the Haroli assembly constituency of Una district, with the creation and filling of requisite posts. It also decided to open a new sub-division of HPPWD at Khad in Haroli area of Una district with creation and filling up of requisite posts.

It put its seal on opening of fire post at Ubadesh area Gumma in Kotkhai of Shimla district along-with creation and filling up of requisite posts.

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of a new sub-divisional police office at Dadasiba, a police post at Alampur, and the upgrade of Sansarpur Terrace and Moin police posts to police stations in Kangra district, alongwith the creation of the necessary posts to make these offices operational.

It also reviewed the free power royalty slabs from 20 percent, 30 percent and 40 percent to 12% and 18%, 30% respectively, providing relief to the entrepreneurs of the power sector.