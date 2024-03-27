Himachal: Central varsity teacher arrested on rape charges
Mar 27, 2024 08:10 AM IST
According to details shared by police on Tuesday, the accused has been apprehended, and charges under section 376 of the IPC have been filed against him.The Kangra police have arrested 44 years-old Rajinder, a chemistry teacher at Central University Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) campus in Shahpur, on rape charges.
According to details shared by police on Tuesday, the accused has been apprehended, and charges under section 376 of the IPC have been filed against him.
“He will be produced in court on Wednesday,” said a senior police official.
