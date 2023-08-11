Himachal CM announces 8L for Kotgarh memorial upkeep

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday visited the apple belts of Shimla district and interacted with families affected by natural calamity. He issued directions to ensure that all roads should be cleared or restored by August 15, keeping in view the apple season to facilitate the orchardists and farmers in transporting their produce. The CM also took stock of the situation in Kumarsain sub-division where 124 houses were completely damaged and 204 houses were partially affected due to rains (HT File)

Besides announcing enhanced assistance to the affected families, the CM also announced financial assistance of ₹1 lakh each to the families of three orchardists, Govind Singh, Heera Singh and Tara Chand, who died in the firing incident during the apple grower’s agitation in 1990 and announced ₹8 lakh for maintenance of the existing memorial, in memory of the trio. A sum of ₹7 lakh each has been released for seven panchayats of Kotgarh that were severely affected due to torrential rains.

The CM also took stock of the situation in Kumarsain sub-division where 124 houses were completely damaged and 204 houses were partially affected due to rains.

It was within 12 hours, after the directions of the CM that a sum of ₹55 lakh was released to the development block Nankhari and ₹49 lakh to development block Narkanda to accelerate the restoration work of roads and bridges.

Directions were issued to the officers concerned in all assembly segments of Chopal, Rohru, Rampur, Theog and Kotkhai to work 24X7 to restore the damaged roads and bridges and provide funds to the tune of over ₹110 crore to PWD to expedite the work.