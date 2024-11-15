Himachal CM announces special relief package for disaster-affected Samej and Bagi bridge areas

While presiding over the closing ceremony of the four-day long International Lavi fair, Rampur in Shimla district on Thursday, chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a special relief package for disaster-affected Samej and Bagi bridge regions of Rampur area. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

The CM said that families who lost their homes entirely in the disaster would receive ₹7 lakh rather than the previous amount of ₹1.5 lakh, while those with partially damaged homes would receive ₹1 lakh as compensation. The families of the individuals, who went missing in these and other disaster-affected areas, would be provided death certificates and financial assistance from the state government.

He stated, “I come from a common family, so I understand the struggles of common people well.” He also said that the state government rehabilitated 23,000 affected families last year and provided a special economic package of ₹4,500 crore without any support from the central government.

The CM criticised the previous BJP government for squandering public funds and said that the present state government was closing loopholes in corruption and redirecting funds towards welfare initiatives for orphans, widows and other vulnerable groups. He said that more welfare schemes for the general public would be introduced in the upcoming budget. He also stressed that while needy families would retain their subsidy benefits, affluent families would be encouraged to give up such benefits voluntarily.

He said that the state government was committed to strengthening the education and health sectors. “It is the state government’s responsibility to provide education to each child, but without proper teachers and facilities, it will be a betrayal of public trust.” To address this, 3,000 teachers had already been appointed on batch-wise basis while another 3,000 appointments were underway, he added. Appointment of additional staff was being made to reduce patient referrals in health institutions by ensuring adequate doctors and paramedical staff were available.

Extending greetings of the Lavi fair, CM Sukhu said that such events reinforce cultural heritage.