Himachal CM: Dharamshala to have 150-cr international convention centre

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while addressing a gathering at Dari Mela Ground in the Dharamshala assembly constituency in Kangra district on Thursday, announced construction of the country’s largest international convention centre near Tapovan at a cost of ₹150 crore. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at an event at Dari Mela Ground in Dharamshala, Kangra, on Thursday. (HT photo)

He said this convention centre would host seminars of major companies, boost tourism and create employment opportunities for local youth. The CM also announced the operationalisation of the primary health centre (PHC) in Yol Cantt, funding for the construction of a bridge in the IT Park, allocation of adequate funds to complete the OBC Bhawan and road construction projects, including a road from the school in Jhiyol to Anjani Mata, Parol to Ghiyana Khurd Bara Khaula, Kufri to Chamunda Temple, Alkhani to Jayul Kand Kardiyana, Kaned to Jhakhrehad, Cheliyan to Pasu, Tika to Bani, and Lunta-Bagotu-Khabrot-Tillu.

“The state government will not compromise on corruption. During the previous BJP government, the gap between the rich and poor was widened, and government jobs were allegedly sold. The present government is working with transparency and initiated vigilance inquiries into irregularities in the Jal Shakti Department’s Theog division and taking strict action against corrupt practices,” CM Sukhu said.

“The Congress government fulfilled its election promise by reinstating the old pension scheme (OPS) to 1.36 lakh government employees. The central government has reduced the state’s loan limit by ₹1,600 crore and imposed additional restrictions for reinstating the OPS and nearly ₹9,000 crore under NPS was still held up with the central government. The Union government is pressurising the state to implement the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS),” he said.

CM Sukhu said that the central government has not released Post Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) funds for disaster-affected areas in Himachal Pradesh and that the demand for a special relief package has also been rejected. He accused BJP leaders in the state of politicising the disaster instead of standing with affected families during this critical period. The government was focusing on education and healthcare improvements to provide better facilities to the people.