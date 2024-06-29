Himachal CM lays foundation stone of 10 MW solar power project at Aghlor

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday laid the foundation stone of 10-Megawatt solar power project at Aghlor in Kutlehar assembly constituency of Una district. The solar plant will be constructed in an area of 19 hectares, this project would be completed within three months and would generate 22.73 million unit power annually and an annual income of ₹8 crore. This project will also help in reducing 791 tonnes of carbon emissions. (HT Photo)

The CM said that this was the second solar power project in Una district after 32 MW Pekhubela project which was completed within a record time of six months and would generate income of ₹20 crore.

He said that despite being a power plus state, Himachal Pradesh purchases electricity from open market between the months from October to March by spending around ₹1500 crore, as the power production in the hydro electric projects minimises during winters due to receding water levels.

Sukhu said the state government has signed an agreement with the Oil India Company for production green hydrogen and emphasis was being laid on harnessing solar energy. The government was also encouraging harnessing solar power in the private sector as well and the target had been fixed to harness 200 MW solar energy in one year.

He said that the state was getting only 12% royalty in hydro power projects which was not sufficient. Although SJVNL wanted to install solar power project at Aghlor but the state government decided to commission it at its own. The government was resolute to manage finances for various developmental projects and make them self-reliant, he added.

He said that the previous BJP government led by Jai Ram Thakur plundered the state’s resources, meanwhile, the present government was striving hard to safeguard it. Remarkable decisions had been taken up during the last one and half a year for welfare of the people and these steps had also resulted in earning an additional income of ₹2,200 crore. The state government had restored OPS to its employees and the women were being provided ₹1,500 per month. He added that ₹18,000 would be provided per annum to women under Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana.

The chief minister said that the BJP conspired to destabilise the elected government in the state but people of the state have rejected the politics of horse-trading. Now, the people were asking the Independent MLA’s as to why they submitted their resignation. If they were not feeling comfortable with the Congress government, they should have sided with the BJP instead of imposing by-election and unnecessary expenditure.

He thanked the people of the area for their whole hearted support to the Congress candidate Vivek Sharma in Kutlehar bypolls.

MLA Vivek Sharma thanked the CM for laying the foundation stone of 10 MW solar power project in Kutlehar assembly constituency.

CM inspects water sports activities

Sukhu also inspected water sports activities in Andrauli and lauded the efforts of district administration for promoting these activities.

The CM said that the state government was giving added priority promoting tourism sector and alongside harnessing hydropower and renewable energy sources to make Himachal a self-reliant state.

He said that the government would develop Andrauli area to increase footfall besides making it an attraction for tourists visiting the state. The tourism was an important sector for strengthening the state’s economy and offers ample employment and self-employment opportunities to the youth, he added.

He further stated that the government was actively promoting religious, adventure and eco-tourism to ensure that those visiting the state have a memorable experience to cherish.

MLA’s Vivek Sharma, Sudarshan Babloo, Vinod Sultanpuri and were also present.