Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Himachal CM pulls up principal after Class 10 students fail to name national capital

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 18, 2025 02:57 PM IST

Chief minister Sukhu directs staff of Government Senior Secondary School, Baga Sarahan, in Kullu district to hold GK classes for half an hour daily and improve standard of education.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was in for a shock when he paid a surprise visit to Government Senior Secondary School, Baga Sarahan, in Nirmand sub division of Kullu district on Wednesday after Class 10 students failed to name the capital of India and identify the President correctly.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu interacting with students during his visit of Government Senior Secondary School, Baga Sarahan, in Nirmand sub division of Kullu district on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu interacting with students during his visit of Government Senior Secondary School, Baga Sarahan, in Nirmand sub division of Kullu district on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Sukhu pulled up the principal and teachers before directing them to hold general knowledge classes for half an hour daily and improve the quality of education.

“When a Class 10 student does not even know the name of the country’s capital and the President, are we providing quality education?” the chief minister said, directing the principal to hold the GK classes.

Sukhu interacted with the teachers and emphasised on the need to provide practical knowledge apart from routine curriculum so that students were equipped to face competitive exams and emerge as informed citizens.

The chief minister said that the old school building, housing classes from pre-nursery to Class 8, would be upgraded.

Earlier, Sukhu met local residents at the PWD rest house in Baga Sarahan and redressed their grievances.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal CM pulls up principal after Class 10 students fail to name national capital
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On