Himachal CM pulls up principal after Class 10 students fail to name national capital

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was in for a shock when he paid a surprise visit to Government Senior Secondary School, Baga Sarahan, in Nirmand sub division of Kullu district on Wednesday after Class 10 students failed to name the capital of India and identify the President correctly. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu interacting with students during his visit of Government Senior Secondary School, Baga Sarahan, in Nirmand sub division of Kullu district on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Sukhu pulled up the principal and teachers before directing them to hold general knowledge classes for half an hour daily and improve the quality of education.

“When a Class 10 student does not even know the name of the country’s capital and the President, are we providing quality education?” the chief minister said, directing the principal to hold the GK classes.

Sukhu interacted with the teachers and emphasised on the need to provide practical knowledge apart from routine curriculum so that students were equipped to face competitive exams and emerge as informed citizens.

The chief minister said that the old school building, housing classes from pre-nursery to Class 8, would be upgraded.

Earlier, Sukhu met local residents at the PWD rest house in Baga Sarahan and redressed their grievances.